Ashes 2019: Hazlewood leads the charge as Aussies tighten grip at Lord's

Following a first-day washout, visiting captain Tim Paine won the toss and inserted England, with the frailties exposed in their 251-run defeat at Edgbaston again evident in the face of some supremely disciplined Australian bowling.

The tourists' attack was spearheaded by Josh Hazlewood (3-58), who missed out in Birmingham but set the tone with a high-class opening burst that accounted for Jason Roy and England captain Joe Root.

Pat Cummins (3-61) executed a short-pitched ploy impressively on a surface that showed a few signs of being two-paced, while England's first-Test tormentor Nathan Lyon (3-68) found turn to claim three scalps, including dismissing Ben Stokes for 13.

Half-centuries from Rory Burns (53) and Jonny Bairstow (52) gave England something vaguely useful to bowl at.

3 - Stuart Broad has got David Warner out 3 times out of 3 so far in this #Ashes; going for just 11 runs. Battle. pic.twitter.com/OTnOuflVBT — OptaJim (@OptaJim) August 15, 2019

Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner for the third time in the series – a personal battle unquestionably going in England's favour. Nevertheless, as Australia closed on 30-1, the overall tide still felt some way from turning.

Paine's decision at the toss raised some eyebrows but Hazlewood was straight into his work, persuading Roy to fend into the slips with no runs on the board.

Root threaded two immaculate cover drives to the fence but was trapped plumb in front – Burns telling his skipper there was no point wasting a review.

Joe Denly and Burns saw England through to lunch at 76-2 before the former became Hazlewood's third victim for 30, edging a teasing delivery through to wicketkeeper Paine.

As was the case while making his maiden Test century at Edgbaston, Burns rode his luck at times and was put down by Usman Khawaja, but a sensational grab at short leg by Cameron Bancroft off Cummins ensured he would not cash in to the same extent.

That brought Jos Buttler and Stokes together, yet England's heroes on this ground a month ago in the Cricket World Cup final were denied the chance to produce similar heroics by Peter Siddle (1-48) and Lyon respectively.

3 - Rory Burns has just recorded his 3rd Test 50 of 2019; the most claimed by any @englandcricket batsman in this calendar year. Fifty. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/ddJj6U4CM2 — OptaJim (@OptaJim) August 15, 2019

Not for the first time of late, Chris Woakes came to the crease and batted with far more assurance than the specialists above him – adding 72 with Bairstow for the seventh wicket.

But Cummins struck the Warwickshire all-rounder with a painful blow to the helmet and he gloved the same bowler behind to bring in the tail.

Broad and Jofra Archer made breezy cameos alongside Bairstow, who was caught by Khawaja in the deep off Lyon to be the last man out, and the England pacemen set about the Australia top order.

Archer got the Lord's crowd going on his much-anticipated debut in the longest format and Broad brought one back through the gate to have more fun at Warner's expense. However, Bancroft just about survived to finish the day on five not out alongside Khawaja, who was unbeaten on 18 at stumps.