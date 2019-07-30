Cricket
Smith and Warner need strong Ashes start to counter boo boys, says McGrath

By Opta
Steve Smith and David Warner

London, July 30: Returning Australia Test stars Steve Smith and David Warner can silence critics in the England crowd by starting strongly in the Ashes, says former star Glenn McGrath.

Smith and Warner are set to play in the longest format this week for the first time since they served bans for their roles in a ball-tampering fiasco in South Africa last year.

The pair endured some light jibing from supporters during the Cricket World Cup in England and Wales, but it is anticipated Test returns at Edgbaston might see a harsher welcome.

McGrath believes the best way for Smith and Warner to respond will be to make a fast start in Birmingham on Thursday (August 1).

"I think they are professional and they're both two quality players, both fairly mentally tough as well," McGrath said of the duo.

"It's important to get off to a good start. If they get off to a good start, start scoring runs and answer with the bat, then they'll be fine.

"They've got a little bit of a taste of it during the World Cup - I think, in a couple of matches against England, the crowd let them know what was coming up - so they'll be expecting it.

"But if they go out there and score runs, it'll make it better for them."

Warner sustained a bruise to his left thigh on Monday, but England also have fitness concerns, with James Anderson facing a race to be fit for the opener.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 1:30 [IST]
