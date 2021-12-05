Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England: Full schedule, dates, time in IST, squads, telecast & live streaming info

Since the Ashes originated in 1882, Australia have won 33 series of the 71 series, while England have won 32 with 6 series ending in a draw.

The Ashes will be played in the form of a five-day five-Test series with the side winning the series being crowned as the winner of the Ashes. In case the series ends in a draw, Australia will retain the urn.

In 2019, the two sides ended on level terms at 2-2 as England won the fifth and final Test to tie the series. However, Australia's whitewash of 4-0 at home in the 2017-18 edition meant that they would retain the urn in 2019 as the series ended in a tie.

The current holders of the Ashes, Australia, the hosts, will be led by new captain Pat Cummins, while England will be led by their red-ball skipper Joe Root.

In the 2021-22 series, while Gabba in Brisbane will host the opening Test, the next four matches will be played at Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth. The second Test at the Adelaide Oval will be a day-night fixture.

Here is all you need to know about Ashes 2021-22:

Ashes 2021-22 Full Schedule MATCH DATE VENUE TIME First Test December 8-12 Gabba, Brisbane 5:30 AM IST Second Test (Day/Night) December 16-20 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 9:30 AM IST Third Test December 26-30 MCG, Melbourne 5 AM IST Fourth Test January 5-9 SCG, Sydney 5 AM IST Fifth Test January 14-18 Optus Stadium, Perth 8 AM IST Ashes 2021-22 Venues ● Gabba in Brisbane ● Adelaide Oval in Adelaide ● Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne ● Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney ● Optus Stadium in Perth Australia Ashes 2021-22 Squad Pat Cummins (captain), Steve Smith, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner. England Ashes 2021-22 Squad Joe Root (captain), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Ashes 2021-22 Telecast and Live Streaming in India Which channel will telecast Ashes live in India? Sony Pictures and Sports Network have the broadcast rights for the series and Sony SIX will be the destination for viewers in India. How to live stream Ashes in India? Sony LIV will live stream the series in India.