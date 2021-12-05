Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England: Full schedule, dates, time in IST, squads, telecast & live streaming info

Ashes 2021-22 Full Schedule
|MATCH
|DATE
|VENUE
|TIME
|First Test
|December 8-12
|Gabba, Brisbane
|5:30 AM IST
|Second Test (Day/Night)
|December 16-20
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|9:30 AM IST
|Third Test
|December 26-30
|MCG, Melbourne
|5 AM IST
|Fourth Test
|January 5-9
|SCG, Sydney
|5 AM IST
|Fifth Test
|January 14-18
|Optus Stadium, Perth
|8 AM IST
Ashes 2021-22 Venues
● Gabba in Brisbane
● Adelaide Oval in Adelaide
● Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne
● Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney
● Optus Stadium in Perth
Australia Ashes 2021-22 Squad
Pat Cummins (captain), Steve Smith, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.
England Ashes 2021-22 Squad
Joe Root (captain), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
Ashes 2021-22 Telecast and Live Streaming in India
Which channel will telecast Ashes live in India?
Sony Pictures and Sports Network have the broadcast rights for the series and Sony SIX will be the destination for viewers in India.
How to live stream Ashes in India?
Sony LIV will live stream the series in India.