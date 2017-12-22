Ashes: Australia wicketkeeper Paine a doubt for fourth Test

Melbourne, December 22: Tim Paine is a doubt for the fourth Ashes Test after the Australia wicketkeeper's father-in-law suffered a stroke.

Paine remained in Hobart to support his family while the rest of the squad met up in Melbourne ahead of the Boxing Day Test against England.

The 33-year-old has looked very much at home on his return to the Test stage after being given a shock recall for a series which Australia have already wrapped up with two games to spare.

Cricket Australia tweeted: "Tim Paine is set to arrive in Melbourne later than the rest of the Test squad. Our thoughts with him and his family."

Australia will monitor paceman Mitchell Starc, who could miss out at the MCG due to a bruised heel.

Jackson Bird is on standby to come into the side if left-arm quick Starc fails to recover.

