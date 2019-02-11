Ashok Dinda struck on head, advised two-day rest after CT scan

The incident happened when batsman Birender Vivek Singh hit straight and Dinda attempted the catch on his follow through but it slipped from his hand and hit his forehead, a Bengal support staff member said.

"Dinda looked fine as he completed the over before returning back to the dressing room. As a precautionary measure, he was taken for scans. There is nothing alarming but he has been advised two days of rest," a CAB official told PTI.

#WATCH:Pacer Ashok Dinda got injured after he was hit on forehead at Eden Gardens in Kolkata today during Bengal's T20 practice match for Mushtaq Ali championship.A medical team treated Dinda&he completed over after that.Doctors conducted his CT Scan&said there is nothing serious pic.twitter.com/XpT6FOTAFJ — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2019

The 2011 Mushtaq Ali champions Bengal open their domestic T20 campaign against Mizoram in their group D fixture at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on February 21. Bengal failed to make the final at home last season after finishing third in the Super League Group B.