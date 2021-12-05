Ashwin lauds history-maker Ajaz Patel, recalls Kumble 10-wicket haul

On day 2 of the Mumbai Test between India and New Zealand, Ajaz joined a unique list as he went on to dismiss all the ten Indian batters in the first innings.

Ahead of day 3, fellow spinner Ashwin lauded the Mumbai-born Kiwi spinner for becoming just the third bowler in the history of the game to pick all ten wickets in a single Test innings.

"It's a stuff of dreams. Someone who's born in Mumbai, went to New Zealand, migrated, made a living out there, like a typical middle-class family, comes back to Mumbai, gets his wickets and not just 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5, he's got all the 10 in an innings," Ashwin told host broadcaster Star Sports.

Shifting base got him into cricket, switching to spin made It all possible for Ajaz Patel

While he said the feat is something every bowler dreams of, Ashwin recalled watching the legendary Kumble claim ten wickets against Pakistan and also said umpire AV Jayaprakash had a visiting card with all the ten dismissals of the Kotla Test.

"It's something every bowler dreams of. I watched Anil Kumble pick up those 10 wickets at the Feroz Shah Kotla. In fact, I remember going to Bangalore, the umpire who did umpiring from Anil Kumble's end was Mr Jayaprakash.

"He had a visiting card with all the ten dismissals. I remember that very clearly while I was at the NCA. I don't know if Anil Chaudhary can put up a visiting card like that but surely Ajaz Patel can do that. I am very pleased for him, very happy," he added.

Ajaz Patel bags 10 wickets in an innings; joins Anil Kumble, Jim Laker in historic feat

Ajaz Patel's 10-wicket haul restricted India to 325, but in response, the hosts led by Mohammed Siraj's three wickets and Ravichandran Ashwin's four wickets, bundled out New Zealand for 62.

The senior spinner also added that the Wankhede pitch is good for batters despite the flurry of wickets on day 2 and feels a set batter will be tough to stop.

"Wankhede is one pitch where the ball can turn and you can get a few good deliveries but if you have the idea and you're set, it's a place where stopping the runs of a batter can be incredibly hard. It's a lightning outfield, it's got bounce, the margin of error as a spinner is very less," said Ashwin.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 2 Highlights: Hosts grab command after Ajaz Patel's historic 10-for

Playing on red soil surfaces is nothing alien to Ashwin as the spinner praised compatriot Mayank Agarwal, who scored 150 in the first innings.

"Having played cricket on red soil surfaces from childhood, I understand how it works and I thought he (Mayank) got his tempo right. He played his shots, put the bowlers under pressure, batted beautifully. He was waiting for those runs and a team man like Mayank getting those runs is a pleasing sight," he added.

At end of Day 2, India were 69/0 in the second innings with Mayank and Cheteshwar Pujara unbeaten at the crease with 38* and 29* respectively.

