Asia Cup 2018: What the legends said about captaincy of Rohit Sharma

Bengaluru, September 25: India led by Rohit Sharma have been quite remarkable in the Asia Cup 2018, winning all their group and Super Four engagements thus far. Of course the highlight has been their twin wins over Pakistan and registered in a facile manner.

After a heart-breaking ODI and Test series loss against England away from home, the Indian team looked formidable in more familiar conditions at Dubai, UAE. The only blip has been them allowing minnows Hong Kong to construct a massive opening stand that raised the visions of a massive upset win.

Of course, the victories were the result of an outstanding team effort. But the captaincy of Rohit Sharma was a stand out feature of the tournament. He was not animated or sitting behind the bowlers but marshalled his troops in an understated but matured way, often reminding of MS Dhoni.

Now, Rohit's captaincy, a post bestowed on him after regular skipper Virat Kohli was rested after a rigorous tour of England, has impressed some former stars and captains. MyKhel takes a look.

SUNIL GAVASKAR India's skipper Rohit Sharma is doing the Clive Lloyd thing by hiding his emotions as he smiles and turns back to his fielding position. This does not put any pressure on the person who dropped the catch or misfield and makes him want to give an extra effort. WASIM AKRAM I think Rohit Sharma has done a great job as India skipper. He is leading from the front, he's getting runs consistently and with ease. With him, Shikhar Dhawan is playing equally good. They are making things look so comfortable when they come out to bat. They look so calm and I think they have got every shot in their book. HARBHAJAN SINGH Rohit has been scoring runs and leading the team from the front. He is showing the way. He has done a great job. We can say when Virat Kohli is not there, Rohit can be given the responsibility of leading the team. KAPIL DEV So far, India has played as team in the Asia Cup and the victories have been a result of the team effort. Rohit as a captain led from the front and hopefully we will end up winners.