Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson heaps praises on Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav

Sanju Samson played a crucial role in India's group-stage victory over Oman in the Asia Cup, delivering a composed half-century after being promoted to No. 3 in the batting order. His steady innings helped anchor the team's chase, showcasing his class and temperament on a big stage.

Speaking after the win, Samson credited the positive team environment cultivated by captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir for enhancing player freedom and equality.

He said, "I have to give a lot of credit to our team leaders Surya and Gauti bhai (Gautam Gambhir) for how they are keeping the environment." Samson described the atmosphere as "very chilled" and "very equal," where every player is given importance, which in his view is key to bringing out the best in everyone.

He further emphasized the benefit of this culture, explaining, "I think that really brings up the best out of yourself and that's what is required in this format. To be very free and to be responsible. I think the way you give freedom to the team, the teammate," highlighting the balance of freedom and accountability.

Grateful for the opportunity to spend significant time at the crease, Samson reflected, "To be honest, I think I'm really grateful to get some time in the middle. I think I've been playing a few games back home, but playing for the country, for the Asia Cup, getting some game time in the middle really helped."

He acknowledged that Oman tested the team early with their bowling, particularly in the powerplay, noting, "I think Oman were bowling well in the powerplay, they knew the conditions a bit better than us. So we took some time in between, and we had to respect the opponents and the conditions."

Samson also enjoyed his partnership with Abhishek Sharma, saying, "I really enjoyed opening up with Abhi. I think it's a lot of fun. He keeps it very simple and we really did enjoy the small partnership which we had."