Cricket Asia Cup 2025: India Squad Announcement set to be Delayed? Team will be Revealed On... By MyKhel Staff Updated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 12:02 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India's squad announcement for the Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled for 1:30 PM IST today (August 19, 2025), in a press conference at the BCCI headquarters, Mumbai, led by T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

Major talking points ahead of the announcement include the selection dilemma surrounding Shubman Gill, who, despite strong IPL form, faces tough competition from in-form batters such as Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma. Suryakumar Yadav is expected to captain the side.

The Asia Cup 2025, set to be played in T20 format, will start from September 9 and India has been placed with UAE, Hong Kong and Pakistan in Group A of the competition. As the squad is set to be picked, there is an impending issue that has emerged.

As per reports, the squad announcement by BCCI is likely to be delayed. Along with the Asia Cup 2025, the Women's World Cup squad is going to be announced today.

Why is India Squad Announcement set to be delayed?

The India squad announcement today may be delayed because of flood-like conditions in Mumbai. Mumbai has experienced intense rainfall, especially between August 16-19, with suburbs recording over 240mm in 24 hours, leading to severe waterlogging, flight delays, traffic disruptions, and closure of schools and offices. The City of Dreams was on high alert for severe rain and that has been the case for the past couple of days, which has now taken a toll on the squad announcement as well. With the roads waterlogged and a hassle for communication, the announcement press conference may be deferred.

What will be the new Time for Squad Announcement?

Although no official updates have been communicated, the press conference may not take place at the scheduled 1:30 pm IST on the day. Although a press conference is on the cards, further weather issue may prompt BCCI to just publish a press release or do a virtual conference.

The coverage for the squad announcement will start from 1 pm IST on the day and fans can watch it on TV and live-stream the entire proceedings.