Cricket Asia Cup 2025: India Super Four Schedule, Opponents - Suryakumar Yadav's men advance as Group Winners By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 0:00 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India continue their merry way in the Asia Cup 2025 as they have advanced to the Super Four of the competition.

Suryakumar Yadav's men beat Oman, thus cementing their place as Group A winners. Although the Indian team had an underwhelming outing with the ball, as they rested Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy, they got over the line.

India batted first against Oman in the Asia Cup 2025 group stage match and posted a competitive total of 188/8 in 20 overs. Sanju Samson was the top scorer with 56 runs from 45 balls, hitting three fours and three sixes. Abhishek Sharma contributed a brisk 38 off 15 balls, while Tilak Varma (29 off 18) and Axar Patel (26 off 13) also made important contributions. The innings saw some experimentation with the batting order, including Suryakumar Yadav being pushed down the order and not getting a chance to bat. The team showed depth with several players contributing runs to set a solid target for Oman.

Oman started decently with captain Jatinder Singh and Aamir Kaleem. After Jatinder departed for 32, Aamir and Hammad Mirza took over. The duo gave India plenty to think about with their excellent batting. Kaleem became the oldest (43 years 300 days) to score a fifty in T20 Asia Cup, while Hammad also completed his half-century to put the Indian team under pressure. Despite their valiant effort, Oman fell short of their target by 21 runs.

Hardik Pandya picked up a couple of wickets while Kuldeep Yadav picked up one. Arshdeep Singh also became the first Indian bowler to pick up 100 T20I wickets, as he dismissed Vinayak Shukla.

India Super Four Schedule

India will play Pakistan on Sunday (September 21), followed by matches against Bangladesh (September 24) and Sri Lanka (September 26). The top two teams will advance to the Final on September 28.