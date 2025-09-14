IND vs PAK Toss Report, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Win the Toss and elect to Bat, Playing 11 Announced

Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Fans in Splits on Twitter After DJ Plays ‘Jalebi Baby’ Instead of Pakistan Anthem Before IND-PAK Clash By MyKhel Staff Updated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 21:22 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Dubai, Sep 14: The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash at Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai began on a comical note due to anthem mix-up at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (September 14).

Just moments before the start of play, as both teams lined up for their respective national anthems, the stadium DJ accidentally played a pop song instead of Pakistan's national anthem, leaving players, officials, and fans surprised.

The track, which many fans on social media speculated to be "Jalebi Baby," played for a few seconds before the correct Pakistani anthem was eventually played. The Pakistan players looked momentarily puzzled but quickly composed themselves for the real anthem. The light-hearted goof-up, however, didn't go unnoticed online.

Social Media Reacts to Anthem Goof-Up

Fans across platforms poked fun at the mix-up, sharing hilarious reactions and memes.

"Jalebi baby is Pakistan national anthem 🤣🤣🤣" wrote one user. Another joked, "Did they just play Jalebi Baby instead of Pakistan's national anthem? 😭😭"

Watch Video:

Some even speculated if it was an intentional troll, with one fan posting, "BCCI trolled Pakistan by playing a rock song instead of their anthem."

The incident became a trending topic within minutes, adding an unexpected dash of humor to the tense build-up of the arch-rival clash.

India Bowlers Dominate

Once the mix-up was over, the action on the field began, and India immediately took charge of the match. Pakistan, having won the toss and chosen to bat first, faced early setbacks.

Hardik Pandya opened the bowling, conceding a wide first ball but soon dismissed Saim Ayub for his third duck in the last five games.

Jasprit Bumrah followed up with a fiery second over, dismissing Mohammad Haris cheaply and almost trapping Fakhar Zaman LBW. Though Zaman survived on review, Pakistan's top order was rattled.

Later on, Axar Patel struck twice after powerplay as he dismissed set Pakistani batter Fakhar Zaman (17) and later their skipper, Agha (3) in his spin trap. The left-arm spinner dismissed the duo in successive overs to push the opposition on the backfoot. Pakistan reached 49 for 4 in 10 overs.