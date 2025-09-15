English Edition
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan fan requests India to 'Boycott' Super Four Match, Shocking Reason Revealed - Watch

By MyKhel Staff

After the latest demolition job in the Asia Cup 2025, India have further stamped their authority over Pakistan in the cricket field.

The highly talked about group stage encounter was a no-contest as the Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, had a cakewalk in Dubai, beating their noisy neighbours by 7 wickets, with 25 balls to spare.

Asia Cup 2025 Pakistan fan begs India for Boycott in Super Four Match Shocking Reason Revealed - Watch

Pakistan's batting crumbled in front of the Indian spinners, and their bowling was met with poise and potency by the Indian batters. Although Pakistani media and ex-players found the agenda of no handshake after the match, the harsh reality is that their team is just not good enough.

Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten for 47 runs, Kuldeep Yadav and spinners picked six wickets, Abhishek Sharma and Tilak shone for India. But for Pakistan, perhaps the bowling effort of Saim Ayub is the only flickering light amid the dark vignette.

And outside of Dubai, the Pakistani fans' emotions epitomize their faith in the Salman Agha-led side. A video has been circling across social media, where a Pakistan fan urged India to forfeit the next match. The video shows the fan asking a reporter if he is from India, and then pleading the Indian team to 'boycott' the next match, which is likely to be a Super Four encounter between these two teams next Sunday (September 21).

"As a Pakistani fan, I request to India, please boycott next match. Because we want to qualify for the Finals, so please, boycott next match so we can get two points," the fan can be heard saying, amid the roar of laughter in the background.

"The team that we have can't even win against Afghanistan. We can just request that please boycott the next match....We want to at least feel the happiness of reaching the Final," he added.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mykhel (@mykhelcom)

Pakistan's disappointing performance against India continues to ravage the hopes of their supporters, as the Indian team continue to showcase their dominance. India captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the win to Indian armed forces and sent a strong message after the victory.

Story first published: Monday, September 15, 2025, 15:15 [IST]
