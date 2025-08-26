Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson to Shubman Gill - Five India Players to Keep an Eye On By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 14:30 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

As India gears up for the Asia Cup 2025, it is an opportunity for the Indian team to assert their dominance in the continental fold.

With the tournament being a crucial build-up to the T20 World Cup next year, every performance will be magnified. Among India's talented squad, five players stand out as ones to watch - from proven match-winners to exciting prospects ready to make their mark.

Asia Cup 2025: Five India Players to Watch

1. Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson has long carried the reputation of being one of India's most stylish stroke-makers, but consistency has often been his challenge. This Asia Cup could serve as a turning point, as India will need a reliable middle-order batter who can adapt under pressure. Samson has been in excellent form in the KCL 2025, and would be eyeing to continue his prowess in national colours.

2. Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy's unconventional approach has troubled batters across tournaments, and he will be keen to establish himself on the big stage again. With pitches expected to aid spin, Chakravarthy's variations could become India's X-factor. His role in the middle overs, tying down opposition run-rates and picking crucial wickets, may well decide India's fortunes. The India spinner was excellent in UAE during the Champions Trophy, and the onus would be on the player himself to replicate that.

3. Suryakumar Yadav

India's T20 batting revolution is incomplete without Suryakumar Yadav, whose innovative 360-degree hitting style makes him one of the most dangerous batters in modern cricket. SKY has the ability to shift momentum in just a few balls, breaking the rhythm of even the best bowlers. His form in the Asia Cup will not just be vital for India but also a barometer of how opponents handle unorthodox brilliance. Suryakumar Yadav will also lead the team for the first time in a multination tournament, which means his captaincy will be a point of focus for the critics.

4. Shubman Gill

After heroics in the England series, Shubman Gill has been drafted into the T20 side, and has also been handed the deputy role. The India batter's immense class and talent are known, but the challenge will be massive in T20 format, as Gill hasn't been part of the setup in recent times. His consistency in 2025 so far has raised expectations, making him one of the key players to watch as India seeks solid starts.

5. Jasprit Bumrah

No Indian team preview is complete without Jasprit Bumrah. The leader of the pace pack will shoulder responsibility in both powerplay and death overs, where his yorkers and variations remain unmatched. With India chasing silverware, Bumrah's form, fitness, and ability to outthink top batters will be central to the campaign. Amid the workload management issue, Bumrah still is the best bowler in this Indian team, and is expected to play a crucial part.