Asia Cup 2025: Four India squad players who may not get a place in T20 World Cup side if they Fail in Asia Cup

Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill In, Sanju Samson Out? What will be India's Playing 11 for Asia Cup? By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 11:21 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

As the India squad for the Asia Cup 2025 is picked, it has raised a number of questions regarding the probable lineup. The selectors named the 15-member squad for the continental competition.

Suryakumar Yadav has been appointed captain as the tournament, scheduled in the UAE from September 9 to 28, will be played in the T20 format and features eight sides split into two groups.

India, entering as defending champions, will look to extend their dominance in Asian cricket. The selectors have put together a strong lineup, reflecting both experience and flexibility, as the team prepares for intense competition. After the high of winning the T20 World Cup in 2024, expectations remain high from the Men in Blue.

Beyond the chase for regional glory, the Asia Cup is also viewed as an essential test ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup. With Suryakumar at the helm, India hopes to continue its impressive form in the shortest format.

India Full Squad for Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Standby Players

The five standbys for the Asia Cup 2025 are - Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal

India Best Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025

With the arrival of Shubman Gill, that also as the vice-captain, he is certain to be among the playing 11 for India. Although it will not be the ideal decision, Sanju Samson is likely to be the player who may have to accommodate Gill as the opener, but Tilak Varma's place may be sacrificed if Gill is sent at no. 3. If we are to consider, Varma may have to sit out to give Shubman Gill the opportunity in the side.

In the UAE conditions, Axar Patel's place is certain, while Hardik Pandya will be the one as the pace-bowling all-rounder for the Indian team. In terms of the bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah will spearhead the attack and Arshdeep Singh will be his likely partner. For the spin options, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy both may be deployed, given the conditions.

India Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy