Cricket Asia Cup 2025 Squads: Full List of Players, Team Announced for Teams So Far By MyKhel Staff Updated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 13:20 [IST]

The Asia Cup 2025 is shaping up to be a highly anticipated cricket tournament, bringing together the best T20 teams from across Asia.

Set to be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to September 28, the event will feature eight teams battling it out at iconic venues in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Eight teams are participating in the tournament this year - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong. These teams are split into two groups of four, and after the group stage, the top two from each group will move on to the Super Four round. From there, the top two teams will face each other in the final.

The Asia Cup always delivers when it comes to high-voltage cricket, but this year's edition promises even more fireworks with blockbuster matches like India vs Pakistan scheduled for September 14.

India comes in as the defending champion and will be captained by Suryakumar Yadav, with Shubman Gill as his deputy. The squad has just been announced, and expectations are sky-high. On the other hand, the Pakistan squad has also been announced and Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan both have been axed from the side.

Asia Cup 2025 Squads

Group A

India

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Standbys: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Pakistan

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

Oman

Yet to be Announced

UAE

Yet to be Announced

Group B

Sri Lanka

Yet to be Announced

Bangladesh

Yet to be Announced

Hong Kong

Yet to be Announced

Afghanistan

Yet to be Announced