Cricket Suryakumar Yadav to Salman Ali Agha - Who is the Richest Captain in Asia Cup 2025? Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

The Asia Cup 2025 is grabbing attention not only because of fierce on-field battles but also due to the financial status of its captains.

Eight teams are set for the battle in UAE for continental supremacy as the Asia Cup T20 competition has commenced with the match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

As the teams look for a successful outing, a significant focus is on the captains, especially on the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Ali Agha, Litton Das and Rashid Khan. As the Asia Cup progresses, the focal attraction is on India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and their captains are at the centre of it.

But in this article, the battle among the captains will be measured off the field. Fans are curious to know which current skipper among all the teams is the wealthiest, and here is a representation.

Suryakumar Yadav (India)

India's T20 captain for the Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav, enjoys a strong position in terms of earnings. He has a lucrative annual BCCI contract and receives a significant salary from the Indian Premier League, where he represents Mumbai Indians. Endorsement deals with top brands further add to his net worth, estimated at nearly ₹60-65 crore. His IPL contracts and central contracts make him financially secure among Asia's leading cricketers.

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan is not just his nation's biggest cricketing figure but also one of the most sought-after T20 players worldwide.

He earns heavily through franchise leagues like the IPL, Big Bash League, and others. His international popularity boosts his sponsorship earnings as well. Rashid's net worth is reported to be around Rs 80 crore, which makes him the richest captain in this Asia Cup. Rashid's majority of earning comes from the IPL, as he has been earning a gigantic amount from the competition for the last six years.

Litton Das (Bangladesh)

Bangladesh opener and captain Litton Das has been a consistent performer for his national side. His BCB salary, participation in domestic T20 leagues, and brand endorsements contribute to his income. However, compared to Suryakumar and Rashid, his overall net worth is on the lower side, largely because Bangladesh players have fewer opportunities in the high-paying global franchise circuit. His estimated wealth stands near Rs 15 crore ($1.8 million).

Salman Ali Agha (Pakistan)

Salman Ali Agha, the Pakistani all-rounder and captain in T20Is as of 2025, has an estimated net worth of around Rs 40 crore. His income comes from his Pakistan Cricket Board salary, match fees, franchise league contracts (notably in PSL with Islamabad United), and brand endorsements. Agha debuted internationally in 2022 and has quickly cemented his place with strong performances across formats, boosting both his reputation and earnings.

Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka)

Charith Asalanka, Sri Lanka's captain as of 2025, has an estimated net worth of approximately Rs 9-12 crore. His earnings stem from his central contract with Sri Lanka Cricket, match fees across formats, and participation in domestic T20 leagues including the Lanka Premier League.