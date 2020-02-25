Asia XI vs ICC World XI: Schedule, Teams & Players List, Timings, When and Where to Watch

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan while announcing the names of the players in Dhaka said that Faf du Plessis, Chris Gayle, Rashid Khan and Jonny Bairstow are among those who will feature in the World XI side.

India captain Virat Kohli and his teammates KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav find themselves in the Asia XI squad. However, Kohli's availability for the contest is subject to confirmation, Rahul will be available for one game.

Why is the Bangladesh Cricket Board hosting the tournament?

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday (February 25) announced the Asia XI and World XI squads. BCB is hosting the two-match series to celebrate the birth centenary of country's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Who all are present in the Asia XI squad?

KL Rahul*, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli*, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mahmudullah.

Who will captain the Asia XI side?

If Virat Kohli plays then the India captain will be leading the side else senior Bangladesh player Mushfiqur Rahim in all likelihood will be captaining the side.

Who all are present in the ICC World XI squad?

Alex Hales, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis (C), Nicholas Pooran, Brendan Taylor, Jonny Bairstow, Kieron Pollard, Sheldon Cottrell, Lungi Ngidi, Andrew Tye, Mitchell McClenaghan.

Who will captain the ICC World XI side?

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis will lead the World XI side.

When and where will the matches be played?

The matches will be played at Banga Bandhu Stadium in Dhaka on March 21 and 22.

The matches will start at 6 PM IST.

Which channel will telecast the games?

Star Sports network will broadcast live coverage of both the matches in India and subcontinent (Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Maldives, and Bhutan).

Live streaming of the matches will be on Hotstar.com

Why no Pakistani player in the Asia XI side?

No Pakistani player is present in the squad as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) didn't allow any of their players to participate in the event as they are busy with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.