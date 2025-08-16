English Edition
AUS vs SA 3rd T20I Live Streaming: How to Watch Australia vs South Africa Match in India, Pakistan, UK and other Countries?

By

Australia are up against South Africa in the 3rd T20I match on Saturday (August 16) at the Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns.

The third and final T20I between Australia and South Africa is a series decider, with the score tied at 1-1. Australia won the first match by 17 runs, thanks to Tim David’s 83, while South Africa leveled the series in the second game with a 53-run victory, powered by Dewald Brevis’ record-breaking 125* off 56 balls. Both teams are preparing for the 2026 T20 World Cup, making this a crucial test.

AUS vs SA 3rd T20I

Australia’s top order, including Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head, has been inconsistent, while South Africa relies on Brevis and Ryan Rickelton. The match at Cazaly’s Stadium, hosting its first men’s T20I, will likely favor seamers early and spinners later.

Australia vs South Africa Head-to-Head Record

  • Matches Played: 27
  • Australia Wins: 18
  • South Africa Wins: 9
  • No Result: 0

Pitch Report

Cazaly’s Stadium offers a pitch that aids seamers with swing and bounce early due to tropical humidity. As the game progresses, batting becomes easier, and spinners gain grip in the middle overs. A par score is expected around 170–180.

Predicted Playing XIs

Australia

Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood/Matt Kuhnemann

Team News: Josh Inglis returns after missing the second game due to flu, replacing Alex Carey. Mitchell Owen is ruled out with a concussion, with Aaron Hardie likely to replace him. Matt Kuhnemann may play if Australia opt for extra spin.

South Africa

Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch/George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Nqabayomzi Peter/Senuran Muthusamy, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi/Nandre Burger

Team News: South Africa may retain their winning combination but could include George Linde or Senuran Muthusamy for spin-friendly conditions. Nandre Burger is an option if Ngidi or Bosch are rested.

AUS vs SA Live Streaming and Telecast Details: How to Watch Australia vs South Africa 3rd T20I match?

  • Venue: Cazaly’s Stadium, Cairns
  • Date & Time: August 16, 2025, 2:45 PM IST (6:45 PM local time)

India

The Australia vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be telecast on Star Sports network and will start from 2:45 pm IST on Saturday. The match can also be live streamed on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Pakistan

In Pakistan, fans can watch the Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I match live on Tapmad starting at 2:15 PM PKT on August 16.

Australia

In Australia, the 3rd T20I match between Australia and South Africa on August 16 will be streamed live on Kayo Sports and Foxtel, beginning at 7:15 PM AEST (6:45 PM ACST, 5:15 PM AWST).

South Africa

South African viewers can stream the Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I match live on the DStv app from 11:15 AM SAST on Saturday (August 16).

Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, the Australia vs South Africa match is likely to be streamed live on platforms like Rabbitholebd or Toffee starting at 3:15 PM BST, though viewers should confirm with local providers.

United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, the Australia vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be available for live streaming on the Sky Go and Sky Sports app/website, starting at 10:15 AM BST.

United States

In the United States, the Australia vs South Africa match can be streamed live on Willow TV or the Cricbuzz app, beginning at 5:15 AM ET on Saturday.

Story first published: Saturday, August 16, 2025, 13:34 [IST]
