AUS vs SA 3rd T20I Live Streaming: How to Watch Australia vs South Africa Match in India, Pakistan, UK and other Countries?

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

Australia are up against South Africa in the 3rd T20I match on Saturday (August 16) at the Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns.

Australia’s top order, including Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head, has been inconsistent, while South Africa relies on Brevis and Ryan Rickelton. The match at Cazaly’s Stadium, hosting its first men’s T20I, will likely favor seamers early and spinners later.

The third and final T20I between Australia and South Africa is a series decider, with the score tied at 1-1. Australia won the first match by 17 runs, thanks to Tim David’s 83, while South Africa leveled the series in the second game with a 53-run victory, powered by Dewald Brevis’ record-breaking 125* off 56 balls. Both teams are preparing for the 2026 T20 World Cup, making this a crucial test.

Cazaly’s Stadium offers a pitch that aids seamers with swing and bounce early due to tropical humidity. As the game progresses, batting becomes easier, and spinners gain grip in the middle overs. A par score is expected around 170–180.

Predicted Playing XIs

Australia

Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood/Matt Kuhnemann

Team News: Josh Inglis returns after missing the second game due to flu, replacing Alex Carey. Mitchell Owen is ruled out with a concussion, with Aaron Hardie likely to replace him. Matt Kuhnemann may play if Australia opt for extra spin.

South Africa

Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch/George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Nqabayomzi Peter/Senuran Muthusamy, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi/Nandre Burger

Team News: South Africa may retain their winning combination but could include George Linde or Senuran Muthusamy for spin-friendly conditions. Nandre Burger is an option if Ngidi or Bosch are rested.