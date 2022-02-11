Australia snatch series lead as McDermott, Hazlewood and Zampa star in SCG win

Australia could only make 149-9 at the SCG, which staged the first encounter of the five-match series, but it proved more than enough as their bowlers came good.

Hazlewood finished with 4-12 and player of the match Zampa took 3-18 from his four overs, with Sri Lanka finishing on 122-8 after a short rain interruption adjusted their victory target to 143 from 19 overs.

Ben McDermott, son of former Australia fast bowler Craig McDermott, earlier made his first international half-century as he top-scored with 53 for the home side.

The 27-year-old shared in a partnership of 50 for the second wicket with T20I debutant Josh Inglis, who made 23, while Marcus Stoinis added 30, but no other batter reached double figures.

Pathum Nissanka made a handy 36 at the top of the order for Sri Lanka in reply, and Dinesh Chandimal added 25 not out, but a steady trickle of wickets meant Australia were always in control.

Our world champs keep on winning!



A solid 20-run win over Sri Lanka (DLS method) amidst some frustrating weather is a pretty good way to start the Dettol T20I Series! #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/3icZy4LSLe — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 11, 2022

Striking out on his own

Dad Craig played 71 Tests and 138 ODIs for Australia in a distinguished career. Ben McDermott could hardly be any more different as a cricketer, given he is a wicketkeeper-batsman, and so comparisons between the pair are futile.

What is clear is that Ben has plenty of talent, and here, opening the innings, he clubbed two fours and three sixes in an attention-grabbing 41-ball knock, which ended when he was trapped lbw by Chamika Karunaratne.

Fernando keeps it tight

Sri Lanka's Binura Fernando had an economy rate of 3.0 as he took 2-12 in his four overs, with the left-arm paceman keeping Australia's batters on a tight rein.

That miserly rate ranks as the third best by any pace bowler (minimum four overs) for Sri Lanka in a T20I innings away from home, beaten only by Nuwan Kulasekara (2.5 v UAE in February 2016) and Lasith Malinga (2.75 v South Africa in March 2019).