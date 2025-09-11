Asia Cup 2025: 'Can Hardik Pandya Bowl Six Yorkers In An Over?' Irfan Pathan Questions Decision To Bench Pacer Arshdeep Singh

Cricket Steve Waugh Advocates for Australia's Support in Advancing India's Olympic Sports Capabilities Cricket legend Steve Waugh asserts that Australia can significantly aid India in Olympic sports by sharing expertise in technology, coaching, and sports science. He emphasises that while India excels in cricket, there are opportunities for collaboration in other sports. By Mykhel Team Updated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 21:59 [IST]

Steve Waugh, a cricket legend, believes Australia can significantly aid India in becoming a global sporting powerhouse.

He suggests that Australia's expertise in technology, high-performance coaching, sports science, and sports medicine could be invaluable. While India excels in cricket, Waugh sees potential for Australian assistance in Olympic sports.

Waugh is entering India's business scene through Australia Essence, a company he co-founded to introduce premium Australian brands in food, wellness, and lifestyle to Indian consumers. "We have got the best of technology. The best sports science. The best sports medicine. Sports clothing. A couple of power brands in Australia, in that sporting area," he stated.

Australia's Sporting Expertise

Australia's vibrant sports culture has consistently produced legends across various disciplines, an area where India still lags. Waugh reminisced about his childhood, saying sport was his primary focus, with education fitting around it. In contrast, he noted that education takes precedence in India, though he has observed a recent shift towards more emphasis on sports in schools.

"They don't need any help in cricket. They do it very well in India. But they have the sports where Australia can definitely help," Waugh mentioned during an event. He believes Australia's expertise can help India excel not just in cricket but also on the Olympic stage.

Philanthropic Endeavours Inspired by Mother Teresa

Since retiring from cricket, Waugh has been deeply involved in charity work. He founded the Steve Waugh Foundation in Australia to support children with rare diseases and has committed to supporting the Udayan home for children affected by leprosy in India.

His philanthropic journey began unexpectedly after meeting Mother Teresa during a tour of India in the mid-1990s. "It just sort of happened. I don't really know how I got into charity, it sort of found me," Waugh explained.

During an interview on tour, when asked whom he admired most, Waugh mentioned Mother Teresa. Taking advantage of a day off from cricket, he visited her at The Missionaries of Charity Mother House in Kolkata.

"We were staying at the Oberoi Hotel in Calcutta Kolkata. We had a day off from cricket. And he said. Do you realise you can meet Mother Teresa? I said how? Pretty simple. We just go to a rickshaw for The Missionaries of Charity Mother House," Waugh recounted.

At 6 am, he attended an early morning mass with the sisters of the Missionaries of Charity Mother House. "Which is a pretty incredible time. I'm not really a church goer... I try and do the right thing. But I don't think I'm a really religious person," he shared.

This visit profoundly impacted him as he watched the nuns praying, describing it as surreal and convincing him there was something more significant beyond himself.

With inputs from PTI