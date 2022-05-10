Australia to tour India in September for T20Is, Test series in February 2023, Sri Lanka trip under watch

Australia’s T20I series against India will be a precursor to the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 which will be held in Australia in October later this year.

However, the Cricket Australia said they are continuously monitoring the situation on Sri Lanka where a civil unrest is raging for a while now after a massive economic crisis.

Australia are scheduled to arrive at the end of May in Sri Lanka for 3 T20Is, 5 ODIs and 2 Tests but situation has changed ever since as violence has engulfed the streets of Colombo where the Aussies are to stay for nearly three weeks.

CA Head of Security Stuart Bailey had visited Sri Lanka las month as the economic crisis began to bloom but had cleared the tour as safe to go on.

But now the situation has changed as even the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has resigned and the protesters have set his house at Kurunegala on fire.

As a result, the Cricket Australia said they will monitor the Sri Lanka situation but the officials said they are confident the tour can go on despite the turmoil.

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner, Matthew Wade.

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.