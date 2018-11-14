Australia tour will be challenging for India pacers: Ashish Nehra

1. Nehra's reason

"In Australia, you will get extra bounce but there will only be lateral movement till the kookaburra seam doesn't flatten. It won't be like England where the ball swings all day. Once you get adjusted to the bounce, batsmen can hit you all day," Nehra told PTI.

2. Nehra on Bhuvenshwar Kumar

"I don't see Bhuvi starting in the first Test at least. He can struggle a bit with the old kookaburra as it will neither swing or seam unlike Dukes or SG Test."

3. Nehra on Umesh Yadav

"I still believe that Umesh is not a finished product after eight years but someone who has incredible skill sets. He is a strong lad and the fittest among all Indian pacers. A testimony to that is his performances in Indian conditions when he can reverse the 65-70 overs old ball at a good speed. You need both skill and strength for that. He should feature sometime."

4. Nehra on Mohd Shami

"What I liked was Shami bowling with fire in the second innings of the fifth Test at the Oval. Now that takes a lot of doing. I hope he can keep it up in Australia also if he starts from the first Test."

5. Nehra on Ishant Sharma

"If you look at Ishant Sharma, the 87 Tests that he has played is a testimony to his fitness. Often people will look at the wickets column (256) but bowling 35-40 overs for more than decade requires special skills. Let me be honest. Whether it's me or RP Singh or S Sreesanth, we had more skills as fast bowler than Ishant. I had my share of injuries and RP also had fitness issues. Sreesanth was a different case altogether despite blessed with enormous skills. But then Ishant has been fit for so long, so let's give credit where it is due."

6. Nehra on Jasprit Bumrah

"Jasprit Bumrah is much more skilful red-ball bowler than what he is perceived to be. His yorkers will come in very handy with old kookaburra. Any batsman, who has not played Bumrah before can find it difficult to counter the awkward angle that his delivery creates. And in England, I found out that he can now get the ball to straighten consistently after pitching. So, Bumrah is not a one-dimensional bowler."