Australia vs England 1st Test 2021: Man of the Match, Post Match Presentation, Stats, Highlights

England have never won an Ashes series after losing the first Test since 1954-55. England have their task cut out in the remaining Tests.

So, here’s the awards list and post match highlights after the first Ashes Test at the Gabba.

Joe Root, England captain: “Frustration. We worked really hard to get ourselves back in the game last night and we knew how important it was to try and get through to the new ball unscathed.

“If we carried that partnership forward we could have given ourselves an opportunity. You saw how the pitch was playing, there was sideways movement and the cracks were appearing. It's a shame we couldn't get through that initial period.

We wanted variation in our attack, to change the pace and move through different gears. Easy with hindsight to criticise, but can't create as many chances as we did and put them down.

“Similar with the bat, 29-4, is not the way to start a Test series. But we know where we need to improve, and the way we responded in the second innings showed fight which will stand us in good stead.

Jack's (Jack Leach) a fine spinner, he's shown that an instrumental part he can play, and I'm sure he will in the series moving forward. Important in a five-match series not to feel too sorry for ourselves, relish the challenge to go out there and try and get one back.

“There are good things to take, most importantly the bowling effort. Created chances and felt in the game for a long time. Need to learn from this and come back stronger."

Pat Cummins, Australia captain: "I really enjoyed it, a lot of things did go right, probably from the toss - overcast conditions, wicket had a bit in it, turn up day two and it's blue skies.

“So someone was smiling on me. Really proud of everyone, complete performance, the bowlers did their thing, then Marnus and Davey's (David Warner) partnership and the way Travis played.

Sign of a positive, brave side. I was really happy about how everyone stuck to it, we bowled without luck yesterday. Turned up positive and not thinking about too much other than trying to get that breakthrough.

That's why we want him (Travis Head) in the side, he can take a game away in a couple of hours. He showed what he can do, bright future, hopefully he's away now.

Josh Hazlewood was a bit sore yesterday, trying to get him through as it's a five-match series. We didn't want to break him yesterday but pulled up okay today. David Warner… When we had 20 to get we couldn't find him. He's fine, didn't want to risk him, think he'll be fine for Adelaide."

Travis Head, Man of the Match: “The staff and Pat, JL, were fantastic with their communication, gave me real clarity. Great to get the nod, was a fantastic week and a great starting point for us.

“A lot of credit to Davey and Marnus' partnership, they set me up to take my opportunity. Learnt a lot from the way Jos Buttler played. It was a tough wicket in stages. I rode my luck and took my opportunities, nice to contribute. I rode the wave of emotion with the crowd, and Starcy, loved every minute of it.”

Records at Gabba

1. Alex Carey took 8 catches in the match, the most by a debutant wicketkeeper. The Aussie stumper broke the record held jointly by India’s Rishabh Pant, Australia’s Brian Taber and Peter Neville, England’s Chris Read and Alan Knott and Sri Lanka’s Chamara Dunusinghe, all had taken 7 catches apiece in their debut Test.

2. Nathan Lyon completed 400 Test wickets. The veteran off-spinner is the third Australian bowler to achieve the feat after Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath. Overall, he is the 17th bowler to take 400 wickets in Test cricket.

3. England captain Joe Root broke former captain Michael Vaughan’s record for most runs in a calendar year by an English batsman. In 2002, Vaughan had scored 1481 runs and en route to his fifty, Root went past that number.