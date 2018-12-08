Australia vs India, Ist Test, Day 3: As it happened: India stay ahead of Australia

Adelaide, December 8: India have maintained the grip over Australia on Friday (December 7) and they extended it to the Day 3 on Saturday (December 8) -- first closing the Australian innings early and then batting better in the second innings when their turn came. India made 151/3 at close for a lead of 166.

So far, the first Test remained a battle of attrition with the Indian bowlers producing a spirited effort to restrict Australia to 191/7 at the Adelaide Oval on Day 2. R Ashwin was India's lead act taking three wickets while Travis Head held the Aussies together with a gritty fifty. India will have to sustain that hold over the Aussies to place themselves in a winning position in this Test. Here's the Day 3 Live Update from MyKhel.

Stumps -- Day 3: India are 151/3 and lead by 166. Pujara (40) and Rahane (1) are at crease. Wicket no 3: Lyon snaffles Kohli. A turning ball from the rough outside the off stump has resulted in a bat-pad catch. India are 147/3, leading by 162 50 partnership between Kohli and Pujara -- 54 off 152 balls. India are slowly marching to command here. Pujara and Kohli slowly but surely inching ahead and India are in lead by 127 runs at this stage. Not much in the pitch for the bowlers either. What Indian batsmen in this innings has done is batting without getting cagey. Even without a flurry of fours, India have managed to move the scoreboard with regular singles and twos. Pressure on Australia Plays resumes and we are in the final session of the day and we have 32 overs to be completed Tea and India are 86/2 and lead by 101 runs. Wicket No 2: Rahul gone again for a loose shot. 44. India are 80/2 and lead by 95 runs. Kohli is the new man KL Rahul gets a reprieve through DRS as an appeal for a caught behind off Lyon was overturned. Pujara is solid and Rahul is all in positive mood right from the word go here Wicket NO 1: Murali Vijay chased a wide delivery outside off from Starc and Peter Handscomb at second slip makes no mistake. India are 63/1 and ahead by 78 runs. India bring up 50 through a beautiful cover drive by Rahul off Cummins. Before that the Indian opener had slammed the Aussie fast man over the covers for an incredible six. Here comes spinner Nathan Lyon. But before that we had some exchanges between Cummmins and KL Rahul and Hazlewood and Vijay. After all, this is not a silent series. Both Vijay and Rahul are cautious and they have added 4 runs in 6 overs. Lot of leaves and solid defence. Play has resumed and Starc opening the bowling against Rahul and Vijay Play to resume in about 15 minutes. 61 overs left for the day, of course weather permitting Covers are coming off and the drizzle seemed to have stopped. Umpires are having a chat. We will have to wait Lunch has taken at Adelaide. It's drizzling and the covers are back on ground. India are ahead by 15 runs. Australia all out for 235. Shami dismisses Hazlewood off the first ball for a duck. India lead by 15 runs Wicket No 9: Travis Head departs for 72 as his prod away from body results in a catch to Pant behind the wicket. 235/9 Australia are 220/8 and 30 runs adrift now and it's been a slight drizzle again Adelaide but not in the threatening proportions as yet Play resumes at Adelaide. Play to resume in about 15 minutes Stopped raining and covers are coming off. Cross your fingers. Not much rain but the covers are still on and the entire square covers are back in place. Doesn't look good. OH! The rain has returned to halt the play at Adelaide. We will have to wait. Australia trail by 46 runs at this stage. Wicket NO 8: Starc c Pant b Bumrah 15 and Australia are 204/8 200 up for Australia. Players are walking out and the proceedings are about to resume at Adelaide. Play to begin in about 30 minutes from now, so decide the umpires after an inspection of the outfield Rishabh Pant spoke to Fox Sports: "Loving Australia right now. Love bounce that's on offer on pitches here, good for stroke making. My father was a wicketkeeper, so I also chose to be a keeper. I got goosebumps when I was told I was debuting. I'm still learning from MS Dhoni, he helps me in any kind of situation. Gilchrist was my idol, I used to watch him. I love him as a person, haven't spoken to him much but am sure he'll be there to help me. I keep my concentrations up by chirping behind, else in Tests you can become lazy at times." Hello all, it was raining in Adelaide and a wet outfield has delayed the start of play on Day 3. We will update you soon as we get an information on resumption.