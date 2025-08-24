Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming: Where to Watch AUS vs SA 3rd ODI in India, UK, Pakistan and other Countries?

Australia hosts South Africa for the third ODI at Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, on August 24, 2025. South Africa has already sealed the series 2-0, highlighted by strong collective performances and a match-winning five-wicket haul from pacer Lungi Ngidi.
Australia, whose batting struggles have led to four consecutive sub-200 totals, will play for pride and look to bounce back at home. Although the hosts have no way back in the series, they would be aiming to finish it off with a victory.
Australia's team is missing Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, with Mitchell Marsh leading a youthful side in search of a consolation win. South Africa, bolstered by Temba Bavuma's likely return from hamstring workload management, aim for a clean sweep. Both teams have kept their line-ups fairly stable.
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger.
The Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI will be available for live streaming in India on the JioHotstar app and website starting at 10 AM IST. Star Sports network will also provide telecast for the match.
In Pakistan, fans can watch the Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI match live on Tapmad starting at 9:30 am PKT on August 24.
In Australia, the 3rd ODI match between Australia and South Africa on August 24 will be streamed live on Kayo Sports and Foxtel, beginning at 2:30 pm AEST.
South African viewers can stream the Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI match live on the DStv app from 6:30 am SAST on August 24, 2025.
In Bangladesh, the Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI match is likely to be streamed live on platforms like Rabbitholebd or Toffee starting at 10:30 am local time.
In the United Kingdom, the Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be available for live streaming on the Sky Go and Sky Sports app/website, starting at 5:30 am BST.
In the United States, the Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be streamed live on Willow TV or the Cricbuzz app, beginning at 12:30 am ET.