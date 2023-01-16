Babar Azam honey-trapped? Intimate videos and pictures of Pakistan cricketer leaked online

The star batter - who continues to garner appreciation from across the globe for his individual performances - has found himself at the receiving end of critics and trollers over his team's series of defeats at home.

Babar Azam Captaincy future in doldrums

Pakistan humiliatingly lost the Test series against England 3-0 and later failed to win a single match against New Zealand in the two-Test series that followed.

Though he and his teammates put up some memorable performances at home against the Blackcaps, Pakistan's inability to win matches at home in the red-ball format drew sharp criticism. Adding insult to injury, the Men in Green lost the ODI series at home against New Zealand which followed.

Apparently, voices are growing louder in Pakistan Cricket are growing louder to sack Azam as the team's red-ball skipper and let him continue as white-ball captain.

While there's still no word from Pakistan Cricket Board, reports in the Pakistani media are suggesting that the board is seriously mulling over the split captaincy, a template which has done wonders for England and Australia.

Babar Azam in sexting controversy

However, Babar's name has been caught up in another controversy off the field and it has triggered an uproar over social media.

An alleged video of the star Pakistan batter is being circulated on social media in which he is being accused of doing sex chats with her alleged girlfriend. The person in the video looks like the Pakistan cricketer but the authenticity of the same couldn't be ascertained.

An Instagram handle, with the name of 'Eisha Babar Azam' alleged that the Pakistani cricketer was in a relationship with her and several other girls.

The handle carries several screenshots and a video of the Pakistan cricketer driving the car. The face of the girl in the video has been hidden. The cricketer's alleged girlfriend also shared his voice notes as well as his pictures. The user of the Instagram handle even claimed that the cricketer sent those voice notes.

Babar Azam honey-trapped?

The cricketer's fans took strong exception to the alleged video clip and termed it as another smear campaign against him. Several Twitter users accused Babar's haters of perpetrating a fake social media campaign against him.

"I don't understand why always these leaks are from someone who is truly so near to becoming a legend in Pakistan. This looks like a pre-planned controversy to pressurize Babar Azam," a user tweeted.

Babar Azam sexting with gf of another Pakistan cricketer and promising her that her bf won’t be out of team if she keeps sexting with him is just 👎🏿



I hope allah is watching all this .



pic.twitter.com/nlKEp55dUB — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) January 15, 2023

"It's totally unethical to leak pictures and videos, if you are a victim of something, go, file a complain and drag that person to the court," wrote another person.

"Shameless people leaking it out the privacy of #BabarAzam you can hate him but don't go to that Personal you don't have the right to do. That leaks videos should be Investigated," another person tweeted.

Then there were also those who suggested that the cricketer seems to have been honey-trapped by someone.

While there were others who went on to suggest that people shouldn't interfere with the personal life of the cricketer.

This isn't the first time when the 28-year-old's name is being dragged into a controversy like this. Earlier, a girl had alleged that the cricketer was in a relationship with her and shared screenshots of her chat with Babar.