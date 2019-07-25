Cricket
Imam-ul-Haq lands in controversy as girls accuse him of having multiple affairs, personal chats leaked online

By
New Delhi, July 25: Pakistan opener Imam ul Haq has landed in a controversy after his alleged personal chats were leaked on the social media. It is also being alleged that the left-handed batsman is having multiple affairs and cheating on girls.

According to reports, a Twitter user has leaked some WhatApp chats and accused the cricketer of cheating on girls. Imam's chat with as many as four women has been leaked on the social media but the person who's uploaded it claims there are many more girls.

The Twitter user has alleged that Imam is dating 7-8 girls and that the girls personally shared the screen shots of Imam's chats with her as they wanted to bring the cricketer's real face in public.

The Twitter user also claimed that the cricketer was chatting with the girls for the last six months and was even in touch with them during the WC.

In the chats, Imam is allegedly seen getting personal with a girl and calling them with nicknames. In the other chat he could be seen having a heated discussion with a girl over breakup. The girls claimed that Imam is keeping the girls in the dark about his relationships.

The Twitter user has also claimed that that the girls have even shared Imam's videos with her but she'll upload it once they permit.

The cricketer, who played eight matches for Pakistan in the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, was an integral part of the squad. He slammed a ton against Bangladesh at iconic Lord's and helped his team win the match by 94 runs.

In a couple of screenshots the cricketer could be seen demanding intimate pictures of the girls. Imam could land in big trouble if the Pakistan Cricket Board takes cognisance of the matter and takes a disciplinary action against him.

The opener amassed 305 runs at an average of 38.12 in the quadrennial event and was the second highest run-getter for his team after Babar Azam (474 runs in 8 matches).

The Twitter user has also revealed how she contacted the girls who were in contact with Imam and convinced them to bring the real face of the cricketer in the public.

Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 16:58 [IST]
