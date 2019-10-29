Cricket
Back soon: Jasprit Bumrah tweets picture of him at gym and fans are relieved

By
Jasprit Bumrah at gym (Player twitter)
Jasprit Bumrah at gym (Player twitter)

Mumbai, October 29: Jasprit Bumrah has been away from cricketing action after the tour of the West Indies. Bumrah was the highest wicket-taker for India in that series with 13 wickets, including a hat-trick.

Bumrah was picked up initially in the India squad for the series against South Africa but was ruled out ahead of the series with a lower back stress fracture. The news of the injury came as a big cause of concern because of the nature if the niggle and there was doubts over his immediate return to competitive cricket.

In the absence of Bumrah, India pace attack was manned by Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav and they took 26 wickets among them to break South Africa, a series India won 3-0.

Following the injury, Bumrah had also travelled to London for expert consultation and it was decided that the pacer did not require surgery at the moment. India's bowling coach Bharat Arun too indicated that Bumrah will return to action "sooner than later."

However, Bumrah will miss the home series against Bangladesh as well because of the recuperation process. India's next big assignment is an away series against New Zealand in February that will feature two Tests and few limited-over matches.

Bumrah might be expected to be back for this series and fans will be eager to see him back in action.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 17:14 [IST]
