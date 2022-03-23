BalleBaazi launches BSG Infotech, a ready-to-implement Fantasy Gaming Engine Arm

With an aim to give a shape to the sports gaming industry with its innovative formats and out-of-the-box rewarding structure, BSG Infotech comes with a stronghold and experience in the domain to drive revenue-generating business for industries looking to gamify the experience for their users through fantasy sports gaming.

The B2B gaming arm of BalleBaazi.com is going to provide a full-stack fantasy gaming engine through a White-labeled product, Network Solution and Free-to-play Platform to organizations, with player liquidity from day one, multiple sports and formats, handled scalability, analytics platform, multiple controls, Quick TAT, CRM Integration and dedicated 24*7 support.

Speaking about the development, Mr Saurabh Chopra, Co-Founder and CEO, BalleBaazi.com said, "At BalleBaazi, we have been at the forefront of innovation and striving to bring forth the best sports gaming experience for our users. With BSG Infotech, we are geared up to deliver a notch higher gamification experience to everyone who is looking forward to engaging their users. BSG Infotech is an effort to enable platforms to realise their true potential and take a step towards our goal of universal gamification."

BalleBaazi's comprehensive "Fantasy Cricket engine" with first-day liquidity and complete operations handled by an experienced operations team is a one-of-a-kind offering. It is the ultimate example of BalleBaazi.com's technical prowess which is enabling gaming and non-gaming platforms to provide their customers and users with an immersive experience at affordable costs.

A host of platforms that have already joined the BSG Infotech bandwagon, include Hindustan Times' Apni11, Flipkart's Super Coin League, 9Stacks, among others, enabling them to provide a world-class gaming experience to their users.

With the introduction of its new gamification arm, BalleBaazi brings forth a ready-to-implement gamification engine alongside a world-class fantasy sports software that is tried and tested by 1 Crore+ gamers daily. Here is a list of solutions that BSG Infotech would be providing to its patrons.

Free To Play: Will allow the patrons to leverage BSG Infotech's cutting-edge Fantasy Gaming Engine to retain users and allow them to use the pre-defined currency.

Network Solutions: The patrons will get BSG Infotech's widely famous Fantasy Cricket engine with first-day liquidity and complete operations handled by an experienced Operations team.

White-labeled Solutions: Will build a custom Fantasy Sports app from scratch, using expert tech skills. End-to-end integrations and operations will be handled by the BSG Infotech team.

BalleBaazi.com, a property of Baazi Games, is India's best and most rewarding Fantasy Sports website. Sports fans with knowledge of the game can up their earnings by playing and winning on the platform. Started in 2018, the sports fantasy site has attracted over 80 Lakh players with its wide variety of Cricket, Kabaddi, Football, Baseball, and Basketball leagues.

Source: Media Release