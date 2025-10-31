Kuch Daag Achhe Hote Hain - Jemimah Rodrigues and India dream to Erase the Stain of a Certain November 19

Cricket BAN vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where to Watch Bangladesh vs West Indies on TV and Online? By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Friday, October 31, 2025, 16:28 [IST]

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

Bangladesh will look to avoid a clean sweep when they face West Indies in the third and final T20I at the Bir Shreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on Friday, October 31. Despite clinching the ODI series 2-1, the hosts have failed to carry that momentum into the T20Is, losing the first two games by 16 and 14 runs.

Bangladesh's biggest concern has been inconsistent batting. The Tigers have struggled while chasing moderate targets, suffering repeated collapses under pressure. With the series already gone, they now aim to finish on a positive note and regain confidence before upcoming assignments.

West Indies, on the other hand, have played smart, condition-aware cricket. Electing to bat first in both matches, they posted competitive totals on a slow surface. Skipper Shai Hope has been in excellent touch, guiding the batting unit, while Akeal Hosein's disciplined left-arm spin has troubled Bangladesh throughout.

The Chattogram pitch has offered balance, rewarding batters who settle in and bowlers who vary their pace. Bangladesh will need a cleaner batting effort and better powerplay execution to level the contest and sign off with some pride, while West Indies will aim for a commanding 3-0 finish.

Bangladesh and West Indies Squads

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Ackeem Auguste, Amir Jangoo, Gudakesh Motie

Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das(w/c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

BAN vs WI Live Streaming: Where to Watch Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20I

India

The BAN vs WI 3rd T20I will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website from 5:30 pm IST on Friday (October 31).

Pakistan

Tapmad will provide the live-streaming and the match starts at 5 pm Local Time in Pakistan.

Bangladesh

The Bangladesh vs West Indies match will be telecast on T Sports, Nagorik TV from 6 pm local time. Tapmad will provide the live-streaming.

Caribbean

Flow will provide the live telecast for the BAN vs WI match from 12 PM UTC.