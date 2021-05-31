'Bangladesh Cricket Board won't give NOC to Shakib and Mustafiz to play remainder of IPL 2021 in UAE'

All-rounder Shakib and left-arm pacer Mustafizur play for Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals respectively in the IPL. The IPL 2021, which was suspended on May 4 after multiple cases of COVID-19 were reported inside its bio-bubble, will resume in the third week of September and conclude in the second week of October.

"It is almost impossible to provide NOC (for IPL) considering our international commitments. I don't see any chance of giving it (NOC) to them. We have the (T20) World Cup coming up and now every match is important," Nazmul was quoted as saying by "Ekattor TV", a local Bengali news channel.

Bangladesh have three white ball series against Australia, New Zealand and England lined up during the same window in which IPL will finish its remaining 31 games. England and Wales Cricket Board has said that it won't allow its players to take part in the IPL. Cricket Australia has also said that the discussions with their players about rejoining the IPL haven't taken place at the moment.

The Indian board is also supposed to ask Cricket West Indies to advance their domestic T20 tournament, Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021, by a week or ten days so that the tournament doesn't collide with the second phase of IPL 2021.

Several star cricketers from the West Indies are a part of the IPL franchises and their absence would certainly render the teams weak. Amidst reservations from different boards, it will be interesting to see how BCCI manages to convince them to send their players for smoothly hosting its lucrative T20 league.