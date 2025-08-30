Cricket BAN vs NED Live Streaming 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Bangladesh-Netherlands Match Online And On TV In Bangladesh, Pakistan, India By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 17:01 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

BAN vs NED Live Streaming: The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is set to host the opening clash of the three-match T20I series between Bangladesh (BAN) and the Netherlands (NED) on Saturday, August 30. The fixture holds special significance as it marks the Netherlands' maiden bilateral tour of Bangladesh, making it a historic occasion for Dutch cricket.

Bangladesh head into this assignment with confidence brimming. Litton Das and his men are fresh from a 2-1 triumph over Pakistan in their previous T20I series, a result that underlined their steady rise in the shortest format.

The Tigers have also enjoyed strong recent form, winning four of their last five outings, and will look to extend that winning habit against a visiting side still finding its feet in international T20s.

For the Netherlands, this series is both a challenge and an opportunity. Led by Scott Edwards, the team has been competitive in patches in their last handful of matches. While victories have not come in abundance, their frequent exposure to Asian conditions-be it through World Cup fixtures or preparatory tours-should help them adapt better in Bangladesh than in years gone by. The visitors will be eager to prove they can match the Tigers blow for blow.

The conditions in Sylhet are expected to add an intriguing dimension to the contest. Traditionally, the pitch here has been friendly to batters, providing value for strokes across both innings. Spinners do find some purchase, particularly in the middle overs, but the surface generally improves for batting as the match wears on.

This trend has heavily favoured chasing sides: nine of the 13 T20Is staged at this venue have been won by teams batting second. As such, whichever captain calls correctly at the toss will likely prefer to field first and back their side to chase down a target.

With Bangladesh riding high on recent results and the Netherlands seeking to make a strong impression on their first-ever tour of the country, the series opener promises to be a fascinating battle.

Match information

Fixture: Bangladesh vs Netherlands - 1st T20I, Tri-Series 2025

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, Bangladesh

Date: Saturday, 30 August 2025

Start times: 5:30 PM IST · 5:00 PM PKT · 6:00 PM BST

Broadcast & streaming

India- Live stream: FanCode (app & website) - no TV telecast

Pakistan- No TV telecast in Pakistan - Stream: Tapmad

Bangladesh- TV: T Sports, Nagorik TV · Stream: Tapmad

Squads

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Saif Hassan, Taskin Ahmed.

Netherlands Squad: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards(w/c), Noah Croes, Cedric de Lange, Teja Nidamanuru, Sikander Zulfiqar, Sebastiaan Braat, Aryan Dutt, Daniel Doram, Paul van Meekeren, Ben Fletcher, Kyle Klein, Tim Pringle, Shariz Ahmad.