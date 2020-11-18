BBL 2020: Melbourne Stars sign Afghanistan wrist spinner Zahir Khan

Khan's signing follows last week's additions of England's Jonny Bairstow and West Indian Nicholas Pooran to the club's international roster. Khan played 8 matches for the Brisbane Heat last season, taking 8 wickets and has represented teams in the IPL, Caribbean Premier League and Pakistan Super League.

"I'm really looking forward to playing for the Stars during this BBL season. The squad is looking strong and I'd like to thank the club for giving me the chance to be part of it. Together I am sure we will build a successful season," Zahir said in a statement.

Melbourne Stars head coach David Hussey welcomed Khan's signing. "We're looking forward to having Zahir on board for this season. His left arm wrist spin will give us a variety of options. Together with Adam Zampa," said Stars coach David Hussey.