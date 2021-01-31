BCCI cancels Ranji Trophy for first time in 87 years; IPL 2021 likely to begin from April 11 at home: Report

The board has, however, cancelled the Ranji Trophy for this season, something which is going to happen for the first time in 87 years. Instead, it will be organising the Vijay Hazare Trophy and one-day tournament for women over the next two months while the national side will be engaged with England Cricket Team to play four Tests, 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs.

This would mean the cricket season at all levels is going to begin in India after the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic halted every sporting activity in the country. The BCCI had to postpone its ambitious IPL for an indefinite period and later hosted the event in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the rising number of cases in the country.

On this development, the members were quoted by Times of India as saying, "Technically, this marks the beginning of cricket in India at all levels - domestic and international. The board should be commended for taking a very sensible decision on not hosting the Ranji this season.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina also lauded the board for making preparations for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, women's and U-19 tournaments in the country to bring the domestic cricket on the track.

Raina tweeted: "It isn't an easy decision to ahead with Vijay Hazare, Women's and under 19 tournament during such challenging times. Kudos to @BCCI for ensuring that cricketers across India continue to have access to the platforms & opportunities for a brighter future."

The dates for the IPL 2021 haven't been finalised yet but the tentative dates for the biggest domestic T20 tournament in the world have been decided. The tournament will start in between April 11 and 14 and conclude in the first week of June.

In the meantime, the BCCI will also organise the auction to introduce one new franchise to the IPL, even though the board has the approvals to introduce two new franchises. The board is also planning to host the tournament at home this year and not outside.

"India can't host the IPL at home and say, it is ready to host the T20 World Cup later in the year. The BCCI conducted a very impressive IPL under a well-constructed bio-secure bubble when the pandemic was at its peak. There's no reason why the BCCI can't construct the same bubble here at home," sources were quoted by the news daily as saying.