BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly tests negative for COVID-19

"Mr Ganguly tested negative for the COVID-19," the doctor told PTI news agency, adding that the test was conducted before angioplasty was performed on him.

The former Indian cricket captain is conscious and his condition is being monitored.

Sourav Ganguly undergoes primary angioplasty

The 48-year-old was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries after which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage, doctors at the private Woodlands Hospital said.

Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after chest pain

The Health Department has made it mandatory for hospitals to test patients for COVID-19 during admission.

It may be recalled that Ganguly had complained of chest pain following a workout session on Friday (January 1) evening before family members took him to the hospital on Saturady afternoon when the problem recurred.

"He is stable now. We are checking whether this pain is due to some cardiac problem or not. He requires to undergo several tests," hospital sources said.

Ganguly had suffered the pain while he was undergoing a routine session in the gym.

