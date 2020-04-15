Cricket
BCCI confirms postponement of IPL 2020 indefinitely due to coronavirus: Twitterati troll RCB with funny memes

By

New Delhi, April 15: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday (April 15) confirmed that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has been postponed for an indefinite period.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (April 14) announced the extension of the nation-wide lockdown to May 3 due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic which forced the board to take this decision. A decision on the future of this year's edition will now be taken at a later date.

"IPL 2020 season has been postponed indefinitely," sources within BCCI told ANI.

Initially, IPL 2020 was scheduled to begin on March 29 but it was postponed until April 15. The latest development puts everything on the backseat. However, a review of the lockdown will be held on April 20 and the BCCI would be closely following the developments.

IPL 2020 postponed indefinitely

In a televised address, PM Modi informed the nation, "Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions."

There are suggestions that the board should consider hosting the cash-rich tournament in between July and October. However, reports also claim that this year's IPL might just get cancelled because of Team India's bilateral tours and the availability of the foreign players. A section of fans expressed their anguish on social media as the suspense over the most popular domestic T20 leagues on the planet continues to trouble them. While there were others who trolled Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

This is how fans reacted on the social media to the reports of IPL getting postponed indefinitely:

Story first published: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 16:27 [IST]
