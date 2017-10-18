BCCI deletes 'insulting' tweet on Anil Kumble after facing flak on social media

New Delhi, Oct 18: After facing flak for referring former India captain and legendary spinner Anil Kumble a mere bowler in a tweet, the BCCI on Tuesday was forced to delete the inappropriate tweet.

Kumble, the former India cricketer and head coach, turned 47 on Tuesday (October 17) and the cricketing fraternity took to social media to send their wishes to Jumbo.

But the tweet from the board in which he was termed just a bowler irked several Indian fans who criticised the board's insensitivity towards a legend and insulting his contribution towards Indian cricket.

"Here's wishing former #TeamIndia bowler @anilkumble1074 a very happy birthday," tweeted BCCI.

However, after facing flack on the social media the BCCI, in a damage control mode, deleted the tweet and posted a fresh tweet.

"Here's wishing a very happy birthday to former #TeamIndia Captain Mr Anil Kumble #Legend #HappyBirthdayJumbo," tweeted BCCI.

Kumble was the coach of the Indian cricket team for one year and decided to step down from the post after differences with skipper Virat Kohli.

Thank you everyone for all your love and affection. Appreciate your warm wishes. Made my birthday very memorable 🙏 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 17, 2017

After resigning Kumble revealed that the skipper had "reservations with his style". Kohli and several other cricketers in the Indian team, who are quite active on social media, didn't wish Kumble on his birthday.

Such is an influence of Virat Kohli that even BCCI forgot Anil Kumble was once the Indian captain and coach, as well. — Gautam Sodhi (@GautamSodhi1) October 17, 2017

Should have used "legend" word ☺ — Virat Kohli (@ViratsSena) October 17, 2017

Bcci Twitter handle makes smart editing: anil Kumble goes from former team India bowler in first tweet to former team India captain in next — notajournalist (@amitmirror) October 17, 2017

tweets of players in blue since Kumble era shows which player was on the other side of Kumble...#newsforthenewshungrychannels #excoachbday — vishwanag hiremath (@vishwanag) October 18, 2017

Politicians better thn cricketers ven it comes to birthday wishes. Sum tk egos rivalries too far Captain othrs fail 2 wish Kumble #Cricket — APRAMEYA .C (@APRAMEYAC) October 18, 2017

India under Kumble's watchful eyes reached the top of ICC Test Rankings and even entered the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 - which was the Karnataka cricketer's last assignment as coach.

Former India captain Ravi Shastri succeeded Kumble as the new India head coach.