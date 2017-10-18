Cricket

BCCI deletes 'insulting' tweet on Anil Kumble after facing flak on social media

Posted By:
BCCI deletes insulting tweet on Anil Kumble after facing flak on social media

New Delhi, Oct 18: After facing flak for referring former India captain and legendary spinner Anil Kumble a mere bowler in a tweet, the BCCI on Tuesday was forced to delete the inappropriate tweet.

Kumble, the former India cricketer and head coach, turned 47 on Tuesday (October 17) and the cricketing fraternity took to social media to send their wishes to Jumbo.

But the tweet from the board in which he was termed just a bowler irked several Indian fans who criticised the board's insensitivity towards a legend and insulting his contribution towards Indian cricket.

"Here's wishing former #TeamIndia bowler @anilkumble1074 a very happy birthday," tweeted BCCI.

However, after facing flack on the social media the BCCI, in a damage control mode, deleted the tweet and posted a fresh tweet.

"Here's wishing a very happy birthday to former #TeamIndia Captain Mr Anil Kumble #Legend #HappyBirthdayJumbo," tweeted BCCI.

Kumble was the coach of the Indian cricket team for one year and decided to step down from the post after differences with skipper Virat Kohli.

After resigning Kumble revealed that the skipper had "reservations with his style". Kohli and several other cricketers in the Indian team, who are quite active on social media, didn't wish Kumble on his birthday.

India under Kumble's watchful eyes reached the top of ICC Test Rankings and even entered the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 - which was the Karnataka cricketer's last assignment as coach.

Former India captain Ravi Shastri succeeded Kumble as the new India head coach.

Related Articles

Story first published: Wednesday, October 18, 2017, 11:51 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 18, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Latest Videos

+ More
+ More
POLLS