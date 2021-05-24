Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

BCCI to distribute 2000 Oxygen concentrators of 10 Litre capacity across India in fight against Covid-19

By
Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI President
Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI President

Mumbai, May 24: Waking up and doing its bit in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday (May 24) announced that it will contribute 2000 Oxygen concentrators with the capacity of 10 Litre to boost India's efforts in overcoming the Coronavirus pandemic.

The nation has been hit by an unprecedented second wave of the coronavirus with demands for medical equipment and life-saving oxygen witnessing a major spike.

Over the next few months, the BCCI will distribute the concentrators across India with the hope that critical medical aid and care will be provided to the needy patients and this initiative will reduce the havoc unleashed by the pandemic.

Sourav Ganguly, President, BCCI said: "The BCCI acknowledges the stellar role the medical and healthcare community has played and continues to play as we fight this long battle against the virus. They have truly been frontline warriors and have done whatever possible to shield us. The Board has always put health and safety at the top of the chart and remains committed to the cause. The oxygen concentrators will provide immediate relief to those affected and will help in their speedy recovery."

Jay Shah, Secretary of the BCCI said: "We stand shoulder to shoulder in this collective fight against the virus. The BCCI understands the desperate need for medical equipment in this hour of crisis and hopes this effort will help in narrowing the demand-supply gap that has generated across the country. We have all gone through a lot but I am confident that we can stay ahead of the curve now that the vaccination drive is underway. I urge everyone eligible to get vaccinated."

Arun Singh Dhumal, the BCCI Treasurer, added: "In times of crisis, the cricketing community has always come forward to lend support. It is heartening to see everyone coming together and doing their bit. The BCCI remains steadfast in its efforts towards social responsibility and will always be working closely with central and state governments to help them in their efforts to curb the spread of the virus. We believe these oxygen concentrators will boost healthcare infrastructure and be vital in providing critical oxygen when levels deplete rapidly."

More BCCI News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MET 1 - 0 MAR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, May 24, 2021, 14:16 [IST]
Other articles published on May 24, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments