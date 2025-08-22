Cricket BCCI Invites Applications for National Selector Positions: Eligibility, Process, and Key Details By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, August 22, 2025, 14:42 [IST]

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially invited applications to fill multiple vacancies in its national selection committees. Two positions are open in the five-member senior men's selection committee, while four spots are available in the women's panel, Additionally, one post in the men's junior selection committee has also been advertised.

The eligibility criteria remain consistent with previous years. Applicants must have played a minimum of 7 Test matches or 30 First-Class matches.

Alternatively, players with at least 10 ODIs and 20 First-Class matches will also be considered. Candidates must have retired from professional cricket at least five years prior and should not have served on any BCCI Cricket Committee for a cumulative period exceeding five years.

Currently, the senior men's selection panel is headed by Ajit Agarkar and includes SS Das, Subroto Banerjee, Ajay Ratra, and S Sharath. This committee recently selected the squads for the upcoming Asia Cup. For the junior men's role, the appointed member will oversee age-group cricket up to Under-22, including camps, tours, and tournaments, with the position expected to function as that of the chief selector.

On the women's side, the present panel led by Neetu David comprises Renu Margrate, Arati Vaidya, Kalpana Venkatachar, and Shyama Dey Shaw. Reliable sources suggest that only Shyama Dey Shaw is expected to be retained, with the remaining positions being opened up for fresh appointments. The panel recently finalised the Indian women's squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup at home.

The last date to submit applications is 5:00 PM IST on September 10, 2025. Following screening and shortlisting, candidates may be called for interviews. The BCCI has emphasised that all selectors are expected to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.