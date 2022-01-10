Cricket
BCCI postpones Cooch Behar Trophy knockout games after Covid-19 hits players

By
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly
Mumbai, January 10: The BCCI on Monday (January 10) postponed the knockout games of U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy following a massive COVID-19 outbreak among the participating teams.

Around 50 positive cases across eight teams were detected ahead of the knockout stage beginning in Pune on Tuesday (January 11).

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the postponement of the knockout stage matches of the Cooch Behar Trophy following some positive COVID-19 cases within the team environment.

"Keeping everyone's health and safety in mind, the knockout matches to be held in Pune have been put on hold until further notice. The BCCI had conducted 93 matches across 20 venues in the league stage.

"The Board will continue to monitor the situation and identify a new window once the situation improves," said the BCCI in a statement.

Last week, the BCCI was forced to postpone all domestic events including the premier Ranji Trophy due to a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

"The decision was taken after around 50 positive cases were found, the report came last night and a decision to postpone the tournament was taken this morning," said a BCCI source.

Read more about: bcci covid 19 coronavirus cricket
Story first published: Monday, January 10, 2022, 16:48 [IST]
