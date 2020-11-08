Cricket
Big blow! Sunrisers Hyderabad's Wriddhiman Saha suffers hamstring tear; Australia tour in doubt?

By
Abu Dhabi, November 8: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner on Sunday (November 8) confirmed that wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha has hamstring tear and as a result, he was ruled out from Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals. Saha had missed SRH's last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as well.

During the toss against Delhi Capitals, Warner confirmed that Saha has hamstring tear and that was the main reason behind him not featuring in the side's Qualifier 2 clash.

"Wriddhiman Saha has a hamstring tear, so we're playing the same team as the last game," said Warner during the toss.

Delhi Capitals on Sunday (November 8) won the toss and opted to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) here at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Sunrisers made no change to its final playing XI from their last Eliminator clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). On the other hand, Delhi Capitals made two changes to their lineup as the side brought in Shimron Hetmyer and Pravin Dube.

Saha has played four matches in this year's IPL, managing to score 214 runs with an average of 71.33 The wicket-keeper batsman has also been named in India's squad for the upcoming Test series against Australia.

The first Test against Australia is set to commence from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval and this match will be a day-night Test.

Story first published: Sunday, November 8, 2020, 19:46 [IST]
