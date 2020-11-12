Big News! Krunal Pandya of Mumbai Indians stopped by DRI at airport, questions on undisclosed gold

Krunal came to back to Mumbai from UAE after playing the IPL 2020 for Mumbai Indians, who beat Delhi Capitals in the final to clinch their fifth IPL title.

It is learned that Mumbai DRI officials are questioning Krunal, brother of India and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya, in this regard. The sudden move has caused a shake-up in the cricketing circles and more details are awaited.

Earlier, Mumbai all-rounder and stand-in captain Kieron Pollard, who has been the pillar of Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 and a driving force in the title success, had lauded the Pandya brothers -- Krunal and Hardik.

In a video posted on Twitter by Mumbai Indians, Pollard spoke about his equation with the Pandya brothers on and off the field.

"They are both loved by all. It's so hard not to like any of them. Hardik is very confident, his confidence is constant, he is always happy, he always stands up to help everyone, he is tremendous. And on the other hand, Krunal, as I always say, is the Smarter Pandya. Overall, we have a lot of fun," said Pollard in the video.

"They're very open-minded and strong, but those traits of them are not just limited to off-field. Even when they go to the cricket field, they play hard, especially Hardik! He goes in, he plays hard, he always shows confidence. We have a lot in common, " said Pollard.

Pollard said his off-field relationship is the same as it is on the field. The trio also has many emotional stories on the field. Pollard said they have an understanding among themselves. "Everybody's having fun when we're off the field, but when we're on the field we often talk about matches. We respect each other and understand each other. It's all about us," said Pollard.