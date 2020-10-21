Bio-bubbles have been challenging for the players: Warne

The bio-bubbles were necessitated by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which literally send the international sports calendar for a toss.

Players, while competing, are being completely isolated from their surroundings in bio-bubbles to negate the risk of infection.

Waqar Younis concerned about mental health of players in bio-bubbles

However former Pakistan captain and current bowling coach Waqar Younis and most recently England's World Cup winning skipper Eoin Morgan, who leads the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise in IPL 2020 raised concern over bio-bubbles's adverse impact on the mental health of the players.

Morgan event went to the extent of saying that players might pull out of tours in future if they feel their mental health will be compromised by playing in bio-bubbles.

Players will pull out if mental health suffers in bio-bubbles: Morgan

Against this backdrop, Rajasthan Royals mentor and former Australian cricketer Shane Warne has praised the players in the ongoing IPL for the way they have adapted to the the new and challenging bio-bubble environment.

"Dubai is a great place to have the IPL here. Some of the guys were saying, imagine if there was a full house at the stadium right now? We need to applaud all the players, because it hasn't been easy, being in a bubble for five months. The bubble has been quite tough for the players," Warne told a small gathering which had assembled for the special screening of Inside Story: A Season with Rajasthan Royals at a private cinema hall in Dubai.

The leg-spinning legend was quick to thank players in every sport for that matter for having made the adjustments so that fans, who are now barred from the stadiums, can at least watch the action from home.

"To all sporting people playing all the sports at the moment; I say thank you very much for allowing us to watch.

"I mean, it's great that they can do it. For us to be able to watch all sport around the world; not just the cricket you know, while we're in lockdown helps put a smile on our face, and helps our mental health and makes us feel good," he added.