Blind CWC: India's Deepak Malik derives strength from MS Dhoni’s motivational message

New Delhi, Jan 15: Dipak Malik scored a stormy 179 off 103 balls in India’s opening match against Sri Lanka in the ongoing Cricket World Cup for Blind in UAE.

He even played an important role in India's thumping victory against Pakistan in the tournament by capturing two key opposition wickets. Malik seems to be the new face of India's Blind Cricket team.

After repeated efforts, the 23-year-old all-rounder could be contacted through the team manager’s phone but only for a couple of minutes.

Malik said, “Actually, I first got into the Indian team in 2014 and my debut series was against Pakistan. We lost the series and that existed as a big scar in my mind. In the ongoing World Cup that was my first motivation. Secondly, Pakistan fans were making huge roar when I was going to bat. So I immediately decided to hit back. Then the roaring will automatically stop.”

Malik, who hails from Haryana, lost his vision at the age of eight while burning crackers during a festival. For some years Malik was so confused and shocked that he and his parents could not decide what to do. Finally, Malik chose cricket and then athletics. He has also represented state para Olympics athletics meet in 100 and 200 meters and won medals.

Despite being an established cricketer Malik is dreaming of representing India in the international para Olympics tournaments.

At the moment Malik’s sole focus aim is about winning the ongoing World Cup. Before finishing brief interactions the Haryana lad asserted, “My coach MP Singh always sends me inspirational messages and before all the matches here.”

In addition, Malik has another motivation and that is former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni!

The all-rounder revealed, before going to UAE, Dhoni himself sent him a motivational message, wishing victory in the tournament.