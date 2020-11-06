Bumrah and Boult! The new B2 company is creating double trouble for opposition

In the process, the MI pace spearhead replaced Kagiso Rabada as the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2020.

The 26-year-old has been in red-hot form in the tournament, taking 27 wickets from 14 matches at an economy rate of 6.71, while Boult is third in the list with 22 scalps from the same number of matches.

IPL 2020 LEADING WICKET-TAKERS

Together with Kiwi left-arm paceman Boult, Bumrah has stuck a lethal combination upfront with the pace duo having claimed 49 wickets between them in IPL 2020.

Chasing MI's stiff target of 201, the game was all-but over early in the run chase as Boult and Bumrah ran riot, the defending champions taking three wickets before DC had a run on the board.

The Ahmedabad-born player was quick to admit the impact that he has been able to create after bowling in tandem with Boult with the duo spelling double trouble for the opposition.

"Our conversations have been very good. He is a very skilful bowler. We discuss different fields, different ways to bowl, and what to do in different situations,

Bumrah spoke about Boult.

DC could never recover from the lethal early burst from the pace duo as they eventually crawled to 143 for eight.

Boult and Bumrah were rested for MI's heavy loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game of the regular season and the refreshed pacemen were bang on the money on their return.

Boult dismissed Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane in the first over before Bumrah bowled Shikhar Dhawan with an unplayable searing yorker. Shreyas Iyer also fell to the the brilliant Bumrah later.

MI have a four-day break before the final to be held at the same venue on November 10 and they will be expecting Boult to be back to full fitness.

The Kiwi paceman suffered a groin injury and left the field after 14 overs, though skipper Rohit Sharma allayed any fears, saying he should be back for the final.