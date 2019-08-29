Bumrah bowled one of the best spells by an Indian fast bowler: Arun

1. Arun on Bumrah's 5/7

"Bumrah is a thinking bowler. He is aware of situations and adjusts himself beautifully. If you see the lengths that he bowled in the second innings, he pitched the ball up and was getting appreciable movements. That's the best spell of fast bowling I have seen from an Indian in a long, long time," he said.

2. Secret of Bumrah's success

It is the extra split second that the batsmen need to pick his unorthodox action, which makes Bumrah a difficult proposition, feels Arun, the former Test pacer. "He is consistently bowling 140 clicks over a consistent period of time, and his action is not an orthodox one, so it takes a batsman a second longer to pick up what he is trying to do. What makes him even more potent is the fact that he is so accurate," said Arun.

3. Arun's coaching philosophy

For Arun, a coach's priority is to ensure that execution part is perfect as the outcome is then taken care of. "Well, wickets are the outcome but I am not always looking at the outcome. I am looking at the execution part and that was exactly what was discussed with Bumrah after the first innings," Arun said about India's pace spearhead, who had figures of 1 for 5 in 18 overs in the first essay.

"His execution (in the first innings) was a trifle short and with his style of bowling, he should have pitched it up. Wickets were not a concern as the process of bowling right lengths will eventually get you wickets," said Arun.

4. How Arun manages India pacers

When asked about his relationship with the fast bowling unit, which has been revered for consistency over the past 18 months, the 56-year-old attributed it to his clear understanding of the mindset of bowlers. "My interaction with every bowler is so different from one another. I think, it is extremely important to know the mindset of a bowler and once you are aware of that, it is easier for a coach to give the right feedback.

5. Workload management

"We have taken good care to ensure that their workloads are monitored, so that they remain fresh, when we need them. The key to their success has been how their workloads have been managed and how (seriously) these bowlers have taken up the fitness aspect. It is not only Ishant and Bumrah, who have got five wicket hauls, even (Mohammed) Shami bowled beautifully whenever he was given the ball," said Arun.