Bumrah reveals how he tamed docile MCG pitch

1. The sub-continent touch

"When I was bowling there, the wicket had become really slow and the ball had become soft... I tried to bowl a slower one, a fuller slow ball. Maybe it will dip or go to short cover. It worked because the ball had started reversing," Bumrah said. "When we play on similar wickets back home, the ball reverses. So you try to make the most of it. We were trying to use our experience in First-Class cricket where we have bowled with reverse-swinging balls. That was the plan."

2. Bumrah confident of himself

"I am not surprised (by taking 45 wickets). If I say I don't believe in myself, who else will? I just try to back myself in any situation that I go. Yes the start has been good and I have played in England, South Africa and here three different kinds of conditions. I have not played a Test in India but whenever you go to different countries, you have new learning and experiences from playing in every country. I have had a good start and let's see how it goes further. I always wanted to play Test cricket, but people have only seen me in first-class cricket. I was always confident that whenever I get a chance I would be able to do well. Hopefully I can keep on learning and keep getting better."

3. On his awkward action

"Let people say what they want (about my action). I don't take seriously the talk about my action. In my childhood, I used to watch a lot of cricketers bowling so I don't know how and when I developed this action," he said. "But whenever I have gone to NCA or anywhere, nobody tried to change my action. I was just asked to strengthen my body because, they thought, I can lose my pace. I have been a bit lucky in that aspect." Bumrah also paid credit to his coaches through the career, and especially talked about Bharat Arun. "First time when I went to the NCA, Bharat Arun was there and he saw my action. I have been lucky in that he saw my action and he didn't want to change that. He always believed that with this action I have to become stronger and won't change your action," he said. "Instead we will work on the consistency and everything else will follow. I have been lucky enough to work with such coaches who didn't try to change me but always told me to back myself."

4. On Saturday's plan

"We just wanted to play positive cricket. Yes, we lost a few more wickets than we wanted to but we will try to add as many runs as we want to and, hopefully, when we comeback in the next innings (to bowl), try to get them out as well."