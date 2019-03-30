Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

CAB writes to SC amicus curiae against clean chit to BCCI CEO in sexual harassment allegations

By Pti
CAB writes to SC amicus curiae against clean chit to BCCI CEO in sexual harassment allegations

New Delhi, March 29: Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB) secretary Aditya Verma on Friday wrote to senior advocate PS Narasimha, assisting the Supreme Court in BCCI matter as an amicus curiae, against the findings of CoA's probe panel giving a clean chit to CEO Rahul Johri in sexual harassment allegations.

A three-member probe committee, set up by the Committee of Administrators (CoA), headed by retired Justice Rakesh Sharma, had cleared Johri of sexual harassment allegations levelled by at least two women in November last year.

The CAB secretary, in his letter, has alleged that the BCCI swept the matter against CEO Johri "under the carpet" and said that the complainants feel "cheated" and their feelings have aggravated due to the clean chit and moreover, the copy of the report has not been given to them.

"The BCCI has swept the matter of sexual harassment against Rahul Johri under the carpet. The circumstances clearly show that it is a case where an effort has been made to exonerate Johri.

"As a result, the complainants feel cheated and this is feeling has been aggravated because they have not even given a copy of the report of the 'independent committee' constituted by Vinod Rai (BCCI Chairman) to inquire into all matters of sexual harassment against Johri," he said, adding that the probe panel was not validly set up as only one member (Vinod Rai) had done it.

CoA had on November 21 last year clear Johri of sexual harassment allegations and dismissed the charges levelled by at least two women as "mischievous and fabricated".

"The allegations of sexual harassment in the office or elsewhere are false, baseless and have been fabricated and manufactured with an ulterior motive to harm Mr Rahul Johri...," the probe committee had stated in its findings.

The three-member probe panel also comprised former Delhi Commission of Women chairperson Barkha Singh and lawyer-activist Veena Gowda. Gowda recommended counselling for Johri owing to his "inappropriate behaviour" with one of the complainants during the Champions Trophy in Birmingham.

The two-member CoA was divided on the issue. While Chairman Vinod Rai approved of Johri joining back, Diana Edulji demanded his resignation on the basis of some recommendations, including counselling.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Australia won by 6 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 0:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue