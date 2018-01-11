Cameron White in shock recall to Australia ODI side

Melbourne, January 11: Cameron White has surprisingly returned to Australia's one-day international side after replacing injured batsman Chris Lynn.

Lynn was ruled out of the ODI series with England due to a calf injury and selectors have opted for veteran White, who last played a 50-over game for Australia in January 2015 – against the same opposition.

The 34-year-old – with 88 ODI appearances to his name and 2,037 runs – has been in fine form domestically, scoring 285 runs at an average of 142.5 for Melbourne Renegades in this season's Big Bash League.

White was the leading runscorer in last year's domestic one-day competition, having amassed 457 runs and two hundreds, while he hit 165 from 154 balls against Tasmania in October.

"Cameron's in very good form, as his figures demonstrate. He's playing very well," said national selector Trevor Hohns.

"He's one of the leading run-scorers in this season's KFC BBL, he's experienced, he's a very smart cricketer and he's a good fielder. He ticks all the boxes for what we need at this stage."

The five-game ODI series gets underway at the MCG in Melbourne on Sunday (January 14).

Source: OPTA