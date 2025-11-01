Cannot Understand How Arshdeep Singh Keeps Missing Out: R Ashwin Questions Gautam Gambhir's Tactics

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has voiced his concern over left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh's continued absence from India's T20I playing XI, urging head coach Gautam Gambhir and the team management to reconsider their selection approach.
Ashwin believes that Arshdeep, who has been India's most consistent T20I bowler after Jasprit Bumrah, deserves regular game time instead of warming the bench.
Speaking
on
his
"Ash
ki
Baat"
YouTube
show,
Ashwin
said,
Arshdeep
Singh's
name
should
be
the
second
name
on
your
fast
bowlers'
list
if
Bumrah
is
playing.
If
Bumrah
is
not
playing,
Arshdeep
becomes
your
first
bowler
on
that
team
list.
I
just
cannot
understand
how
Arshdeep
Singh
keeps
missing
out
from
the
XI
in
this
side.
I
don't
really
get
it.
His comments came after India's crushing defeat to Australia in the second T20I of the ongoing series. India were bundled out for just 125 runs, and despite managing to take six Australian wickets, the hosts chased the target down comfortably in under 14 overs to claim a 1-0 lead. With the first game washed out, the team now faces a must-win situation in the third T20I on November 2.
In
that
match,
Harshit
Rana,
who
replaced
Arshdeep,
was
promoted
to
bat
at
No.
7
ahead
of
the
experienced
Shivam
Dube
and
scored
a
patient
35
off
33
balls.
However,
his
contribution
failed
to
make
a
meaningful
impact.
With
the
ball,
he
went
wicketless
in
two
overs,
conceding
27
runs.
While
acknowledging
Rana's
effort,
Ashwin
clarified
that
his
criticism
wasn't
personal.
Of
course,
Harshit
Rana
had
a
decent
day
with
the
bat.
He
batted
decently
but
this
is
not
about
him
at
all.
It's
about
Arshdeep
Singh,
he
emphasized.
Ashwin
further
pointed
out
that
Arshdeep's
rhythm
has
been
affected
by
his
repeated
exclusions.
The
performance
he
put
in
the
T20
World
Cup
in
2024,
after
that
he
has
consistently
found
ways
to
stay
out
of
the
team.
He
has
been
benched
so
many
times
that
he
has
lost
a
bit
of
rhythm,
he
lamented.
The
off-spinner
also
touched
on
Gambhir's
preference
for
batting
depth,
which
has
seen
bowling
specialists
like
Arshdeep
and
Kuldeep
Yadav
sidelined
in
favor
of
all-rounders.
Your
champion
bowler
will
look
rusty
if
you
don't
play
him.
So
it's
a
really
tough
situation
if
you
are
Arshdeep
Singh
and
I
really
hope
he
starts
getting
the
place
he
deserves.
He
deserves
to
be
there
and
it's
not
about
somebody
else.
He
has
a
place
in
the
team.
Please
play
him,
Ashwin
concluded.