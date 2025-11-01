Cricket Cannot Understand How Arshdeep Singh Keeps Missing Out: R Ashwin Questions Gautam Gambhir's Tactics By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, November 1, 2025, 14:35 [IST]

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has voiced his concern over left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh's continued absence from India's T20I playing XI, urging head coach Gautam Gambhir and the team management to reconsider their selection approach.

Ashwin believes that Arshdeep, who has been India's most consistent T20I bowler after Jasprit Bumrah, deserves regular game time instead of warming the bench.

Speaking on his "Ash ki Baat" YouTube show, Ashwin said, Arshdeep Singh's name should be the second name on your fast bowlers' list if Bumrah is playing. If Bumrah is not playing, Arshdeep becomes your first bowler on that team list. I just cannot understand how Arshdeep Singh keeps missing out from the XI in this side. I don't really get it.

His comments came after India's crushing defeat to Australia in the second T20I of the ongoing series. India were bundled out for just 125 runs, and despite managing to take six Australian wickets, the hosts chased the target down comfortably in under 14 overs to claim a 1-0 lead. With the first game washed out, the team now faces a must-win situation in the third T20I on November 2.

In that match, Harshit Rana, who replaced Arshdeep, was promoted to bat at No. 7 ahead of the experienced Shivam Dube and scored a patient 35 off 33 balls. However, his contribution failed to make a meaningful impact. With the ball, he went wicketless in two overs, conceding 27 runs. While acknowledging Rana's effort, Ashwin clarified that his criticism wasn't personal. Of course, Harshit Rana had a decent day with the bat. He batted decently but this is not about him at all. It's about Arshdeep Singh, he emphasized.

Ashwin further pointed out that Arshdeep's rhythm has been affected by his repeated exclusions. The performance he put in the T20 World Cup in 2024, after that he has consistently found ways to stay out of the team. He has been benched so many times that he has lost a bit of rhythm, he lamented.

The off-spinner also touched on Gambhir's preference for batting depth, which has seen bowling specialists like Arshdeep and Kuldeep Yadav sidelined in favor of all-rounders. Your champion bowler will look rusty if you don't play him. So it's a really tough situation if you are Arshdeep Singh and I really hope he starts getting the place he deserves. He deserves to be there and it's not about somebody else. He has a place in the team. Please play him, Ashwin concluded.